Atleti looking to tempt Dybala with Argentine connection

Atletico Madrid are hot on the trail of Paulo Dybala, whose deal with Juventus runs out this summer. Their chief problem is that they aren’t the only ones.

The club think that the influence of compatriots Diego Simeone and Rodrigo de Paul could help to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano, according to Sport. Simeone has publicly praised him in the past and he shares a good friendship with de Paul.

Atleti hope that they would be able to sway Dybala’s mind ahead in the face of interest from Inter and PSG. Juventus have confirmed that the Old Lady have already decided against renewing Dybala.

Sport highlighted that Dybala could be a replacement for the outgoing Luis Suarez, who is also likely to see his contract expire this summer. That being said, Suarez and Dybala are markedly different profiles.

President Enrique Cerezo was asked about the matter last Tuesday and had this to say.

“Dybala is a great player, but he is at Juventus at the moment. He could be of interest to us or he could not. We will see. From here to August is a long way.”