Ansu Fati gets medical green light

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been through the ringer with injuries this season, but has received some good news as he looks to end it on a high.

The Spanish international has suffered considerably under the burden of meniscus and hamstring injuries that have limited him to just ten appearances all season. Even so, Fati scored fived goals in those matches, averaging a goal contribution every 76 minutes.

On Monday evening, Fati underwent medical tests that confirmed his latest injury was progressing well and allowed him to return to training. As reported by Diario AS, Fati was applauded back onto the pitch by his teammates. He took part in 20 minutes of the training session with his colleagues.

In contrast to prior reports by Mundo Deportivo which reported he could be back on the 7th of April, AS claim that he won’t appear before the 18th against Cadiz. He will now spend three weeks under observation in order to ensure there are no further relapses.

Fati decided to undertake conservative treatment instead of surgery in January, meaning any further relapses would require him to enter the operating theatre.

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images