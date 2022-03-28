Ansu Fati could return to training with Barcelona this evening

Ansu Fati is gradually nearing a return.

The teenager underwent tests with Barcelona’s medical team today according to Cope and, all things going well, he’ll be able to return to the pitch for training this evening.

Xavi Hernandez will take the session at the Ciutat Esportiva starting at 18:00. All players who haven’t been called up by their national teams will be participating.

Fati was injured at the beginning of the year in a Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club but opted to pursue conservative treatment ahead of going under the knife.

He chose this option so that he could make a return to action sooner even though the club’s medical team advised otherwise.

Fati has been spending his time since between Madrid and Barcelona in an attempt to recover from the injury he suffered.

The 19-year-old, who’s taken Lionel Messi’s mythical number ten shirt, is one of the most exciting talents in European football but has seen his development derailed slightly by recurring injuries.