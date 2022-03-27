The most decisive scorers in La Liga

Although Karim Benzema leads the way in the Pichichi race by quite a distance in La Liga, with an eight-goal cushion between himself Raul de Tomas, he is not the most decisive goalscorer in the league.

Defining that metric as the player who has given his side the most points as a direct result of their goal converting a draw to win or loss to a draw, Benzema sits joint-third in the ranking. His goals against Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Athletic Club have directly resulted in six points for Los Blancos.

Atop that list, compiled by Marca, are Memphis Depay (10 goals) and Mikel Oyarzabal (9 goals). Both have given their sides a total of seven points by sealing 3 wins and a draw.

The former had missed a significant chunk of Barcelona’s season with injury in December and January, but remains the top scorer for the Blaugrana.

The latter is the captain and talisman of Real Sociedad. His goals have pushed La Real through several sticky matches, but they will have to make do without his services for the rest of the season after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

The top five in that ranking are completed by Alaves’ Joselu and Lucas Ocampos for Sevilla, who have both been good for six points for their teams too.