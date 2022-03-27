Steven Gerrard believes Xavi’s appointment was a masterstroke

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was full of praise for Barcelona and manager Xavi Hernandez.

The iconic Liverpool midfielder was speaking after a match between Barcelona Legends and Liverpool Legends, where the Catalans ran out 2-1 winners.

Gerrard, formerly of Rangers and currently in charge of Aston Villa, took Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona this season.

Gerrard told the media that Xavi’s appointment had been a masterstroke, saying that Barcelona were now back where they needed to be after enduring some tough times.

Gerrard’s Liverpool were one of the few English teams to secure victory at Camp Nou, coming away from Catalonia with a 2-1 win in the 2007 Champions League. John-Arne Riise and Craig Bellamy were on the scoresheet for the victors, while Deco scored for the home side.

The Villa manager also called himself a ‘fan of Barcelona from afar’ and said it was ‘really good to see them back’.