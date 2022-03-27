Santi Mina to stand trial for sexual assault

Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina will stand trial for sexual assault next week, as confirmed by Sport.

The 26-year-old player is accused of sexual assault alongside another footballer David Goldar in an incident that occurred in 2017, while Mina was still part of the Valencia squad, where he played between 2015 and 2019.

The prosecution will be seeking a sentence of eight years in prison for Mina and a restraining order of 500 metres for the next ten years, while they aim to dismiss the case against Goldar, although both stand accused.

The case is scheduled for the 28th, 29th and 31st of March in a court in Almeria, where the incident occurred. The victim in question has suffered anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident occurred, severely affecting their day-to-day life.