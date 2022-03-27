Real Madrid stars get extra rest during international break

Real Madrid have received a boost ahead of their to action in La Liga and the Champions League in April.

One part of their magical attacking duo, Vinicius has returned to Madrid ahead of schedule. The Brazilian was involved in the Selecao’s 4-0 victory over Chile, scoring his first international goal in the process. He also picked up a yellow card however, meaning Vinicius is suspended for Brazil’s tie with Bolivia on Tuesday night.

He’s been permitted to leave the Brazil camp and return to Madrid earlier than expected, which will be welcome news for Carlo Ancelotti given how often Vinicius has been used this season.

David Alaba finds himself in a similar position, as per Diario AS. Austria have allowed Alaba to return early and miss their friendly with Scotland next week in light of the significant workload Alaba is dealing with. They were eliminated from World Cup qualification on Thursday, as Gareth Bale led the Welsh to a 2-1 victory in Cardiff.

Real Madrid are next in action on the second of April against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images