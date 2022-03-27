Real Madrid eye Rayo Vallecano star Fran Garcia as Marcelo replacement

Real Madrid could make a move to resign Rayo Vallecano star Fran Garcia this summer.
Los Blanocs are expected to bring in another left back option ahead of the 2021/22 season with Brazilian veteran Marcelo out of contract in June.
If Marcelo does move on, Carlo Ancelotti will look to bring in cover for Ferland Mendy, with Garcia a potential option for the Italian.
Garcia came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before heading across the city to join Rayo on loan in 2020.
After playing a key role in Rayo’s promotion campaign in 2020/21, Garcia joined the club permanently, but Real Madrid still hold 50% stake in him as part of the agreement.
As per reports from Marca, Rayo paid €1.8m to sign Garcia, but Real Madrid may have to pay in excess of €3.5m to buy them out of the arrangement, and bring the 22-year-old back to the club.
Garcia has been a regular for Andoni Iraola’s side this season with 26 starts from 28 La Liga games in 2021/22.
