Real Madrid eye Rayo Vallecano star Fran Garcia as Marcelo replacement

Real Madrid could make a move to resign Rayo Vallecano star Fran Garcia this summer.

Los Blanocs are expected to bring in another left back option ahead of the 2021/22 season with Brazilian veteran Marcelo out of contract in June.

If Marcelo does move on, Carlo Ancelotti will look to bring in cover for Ferland Mendy, with Garcia a potential option for the Italian.

Garcia came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before heading across the city to join Rayo on loan in 2020.

After playing a key role in Rayo’s promotion campaign in 2020/21, Garcia joined the club permanently, but Real Madrid still hold 50% stake in him as part of the agreement.

As per reports from Marca, Rayo paid €1.8m to sign Garcia, but Real Madrid may have to pay in excess of €3.5m to buy them out of the arrangement, and bring the 22-year-old back to the club.

Garcia has been a regular for Andoni Iraola’s side this season with 26 starts from 28 La Liga games in 2021/22.

Images via Getty Images