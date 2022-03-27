Premier League pair linked with Ronald Araujo swoop

Barcelona defensive lynchpin Ronald Araujo is attracting transfer interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Uruguayan international has become a mainstay of the La Blaugrana back line in the last 12 months with urgent talks now planned for his contract renewal.

Araujo’s form has strengthened his hand in the negotiations, with Xavi determined to keep him at the Camp Nou, as the club prepare to restart talks.

However, despite Barcelona’s desire to retain the 23-year-old centre back, he is set to move into the final 12 months of his current deal this summer.

That uncertainty has ignited speculation over a possible exit with emerging reports from the Daily Express, via Caught Offside, claiming Arsenal and Chelsea will pounce if the talks break down.

Both sides have designs on Champions League football next season but Barcelona are still in a strong position to secure his long term future in Spain as it stands.