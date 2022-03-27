Pedri hails Xavi’s impact on Barcelona form

Barcelona teenage starlet Pedri has heaped praise on boss Xavi following the club’s upturn in form in 2022.

Spanish international Pedri missed the majority of La Blaugrana’s opening months in the 2021/22 season, due to injury, but he has immediately re-established himself in Xavi’s plans on his return.

The 19-year-old has found a kindred spirit in Xavi, with the former midfield metronome hailing the 19-year-old incredible form.

The bromance between the two stars of Barcelona past and present is clear to see and Pedri is under no illusion on who is responsible for turning the club’s season around.

“He transmits security to us in everything he does, as he knows exactly what he wants the team to do, and the players understand perfectly”, as per an interview with Marca.

“We know we have to be able to control the game through possession and that is what he insists upon the most.”

Despite enduring a mixed start to life back in Catalonia, Xavi’s message is clearly having the desired impact on his players, as they push for a strong end to the season.

Under Xavi, Barcelona have lost just once in La Liga action, with a brilliant return of 28 points from a potential 30 in league games since the start of 2022.