Pedri amazed by ‘crazy’ talents of Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona star Pedri has revealed he is a huge fan of La Blaugrana teammate Ousmane Dembele.

French star Dembele has enjoyed an incredible renaissance in Catalonia since the start of 2022 with nine league assists to his name in three months.

Xavi has consistently stated his desire to keep the former Borussia Dortmund winger at the club this summer despite ongoing speculation over his future.

Dembele’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires in June, and under former boss Ronald Koeman he looked certain to be moving on, but Xavi has changed the picture, and Pedri is loving it.

“I have a very good relationship with him and he is a crazy player, who surprises me a lot”, he told an interview with Marca.

“You don’t know if he’s going to take you on down on the left, or the right, he takes you on down whichever side he wants, it’s a joy to have him here.

“Sometimes, I joke with him about his future, but it’s a decision he must make.”

Xavi is expected to push the club board to offer a renewed attempt at extension talks with Dembele’s representatives in the coming months.

However, any renewal offer could be balanced against keeping Adama Traore on a permanent basis, with Xavi potentially being forced to choose between the two ahead of the 2022/23 season.