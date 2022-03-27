Modric has only missed one match in 2022

The Dorian Gray-style existence of Luka Modric on the football pitch is beginning to take on a mythical aura.

Real Madrid’s 36-year-old has been at the heart of Los Blancos midfield all season and a key factor in their progress in both La Liga and the Champions League. That was particularly evident in Real Madrid’s comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, where his bursts through midfield in the final half hour propelled Real Madrid forward.

His stamina and ability to compete on a physical level with others is just as impressive as his technical ability, at times making his juniors Casemiro (30) and Toni Kroos (32) look tired.

So far in 2022, the Croatian has only missed one match. That being the Copa del Rey tie against Alcoyano, he has featured in all 17 of their matches apart from that. Fourteen of those he has started and he began three on the bench, as pointed out by Mundo Deportivo.

As Real Madrid arrive at the crucial final furlong of the season, Carlo Ancelotti will need to make the call on whether to rest his star. Despite his efforts against PSG, he was unable to keep with Barcelona in El Clasico.

Image via PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images