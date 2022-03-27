Memphis and Barcelona to end relationship amicably

Memphis Depay and Barcelona are set to look for an exit together in the summer.

The Dutchman has been a crucial part of the Blaugrana this season and despite missing most of December and January with injury, the Dutchman remains the top scorer at the club with ten goals.

Despite that, Memphis is aware that he has lost his starting place under new manager Xavi Hernandez. With the club set on bringing in another forward in the summer, his options of recovering a bigger role look even more limited.

Neither have any hard feelings though. The club greatly appreciate his efforts, professionalism and performances, as per Sport. It hasn’t been forgotten that Memphis turned down more lucrative opportunities to join Barcelona last summer. Given his situation in the playing squad however, they see it as a good opportunity to alleviate the financial problems at the club.

For his part, Memphis is keen to play more regularly and is happy to exit the club if the right offer comes in. Taking into account all of the above, Barcelona will demand a fair price for the Dutchman in the summer and look for a deal that works for both parties.