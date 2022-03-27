Luka Jovic has already decided future ahead of summer transfer window

Real Madrid’s Serbian striker will not wait any longer for an opportunity to progress his career in Madrid.

Luka Jovic has already decided that he will leave Los Blancos in the summer and the club will not stop him either. In contrast to Gareth Bale however, Jovic has a contract until 2025 and so must find a buyer.

Jovic joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Eintracht Frankfurt, but has never settled at the club and failed to convince either Zinedine Zidane or Carlo Ancelotti to play him more. Across his three seasons at the club, with six months back at Eintracht on loan, Jovic has made 49 appearances for the club for a measly return of 3 goals. That being said, he has averaged just 30 minutes per appearance, as pointed out by Diario AS.

Although Ancelotti had intended on using him this season, Mariano was trusted ahead of Jovic in El Clasico, which may have been the definitive end point of the relationship. Since arriving in Frankfurt in 2017, Jovic has overperformed his xG in each season with the club, whereas he has underperformed his expected tally each season in Madrid.

Arriving for a fee of €60m, Real Madrid must sell for a fee of at least €30m to cover the costs of the rest of his contract. Should they be unable to, they will look for a loan deal in the summer.