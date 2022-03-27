Lewandowski and Barcelona have an agreement

FC Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to make a marquee signing this summer.

After constant rumours surrounding Erling Braut Haaland were cooled by Joan Laporta due to the potential financial cost, the most recent world class forward the Catalans have been linked with is his Bundesliga rival.

According to Sport Italia, in a story which Sport (in Spain) carried, Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona have an initial agreement for the Pole to move to Spain in the summer.

Sport themselves say that Barcelona would be willing to countenance a deal of around €50-60m for the forward, whose contract expires in 2023.

From his point of view, Lewandowski sees this as a chance to lead one last big project in his career. Playing for Barcelona would also aid his chances of securing the Ballon D’Or, which has so far evaded him.

If Barcelona were to sign Lewandowski, no doubt they would have to consider exits too. Currently the club is struggling to free up finances for summer moves and also have Luuk de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as forward options.