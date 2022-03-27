La Real leading the race to sign Uruguayan hitman

Edinson Cavani is on his way out of Manchester United this summer, with neither the player nor the club interested in extending his contract.

The Sun say that Cavani prefers to move to La Liga ahead of other destinations, with Inter and River Plate looking to secure the 35-year-old’s signature. The result of that is that Real Sociedad are leading the race to sign him.

Cavani has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the past, but with both seemingly focusing elsewhere, San Sebastian might be his preferred destination. Imanol Alguacil’s side have struggled for goals this season with neither Alexander Isak or Sorloth having the desired impact in front of goal this season.

Cavani scored 17 goals last season, but with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has played significantly less than he would like this time around. Cavani would no doubt relish playing with David Silva and the superb quality of life in Donostia.