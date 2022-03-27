Inaki Williams enters into Athletic top 10 for appearances

Inaki Williams has surpassed another milestone in terms of appearances, making his 263rd in La Liga against Getafe last weekend.

That takes him one above the 262 secured by Fernando Llorente, currently playing for Eibar. It also moves him into Athletic’s top ten for La Liga appearances of all-time.

Atop that list, current Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola proudly reins above all others with 406 La Liga appearances. He is ahead of Markel Susaeta (379) and current captain Iker Muniain. As Dairio AS point out, Muniain is just five appearances behind Susaeta on 374 and could overtake him this season.

Williams is currently the holder of the longest streak of consecutive La Liga appearances ever, having surpassed fellow Basque Juanan Larrañaga on 202.

The forward has signed a long-term deal with his boyhood club, which doesn’t expire until 2028. So far he hasn’t missed a game in six years and will have his sights set on reaching Fran Yeste’s position in ninth on the appearance list next season, with Yeste 10 away on 273.