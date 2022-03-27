Courtois closes in on fourth Zamora trophy, but Bounou could overtake him

Real Madrid’s season has been defined by the individual efforts of their star players this season. Perhaps none can rival the form of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, but if there is someone, it’s Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian has been in exceptional shape this season, continuing his form from the previous season. At every twist and turn, Courtois has been there to save the day for Real Madrid with very few exceptions. Plenty of the praise from Real Madrid’s PSG comeback went to Benzema and Luka Modric, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that it was Courtois who saved Lionel Messi’s penalty in the first leg.

Currently, Courtois leads the league for the Zamora trophy, having conceded 25 goals in 29 games. That leaves him at a rate of 0.86 goals conceded per match. His next closest rival, Matias Dituro, has conceded 32 in his 29 games (1.10).

Although El Clasico has narrowed the gap to Dituro, Courtois will back himself to triumph, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo. The only possible rival in Yassine Bounou of Sevilla. Rules state that to be in the running, you must pay at least 28 matches.

Currently Bounou has played 23 matches and conceded just 13, meaning Bounou could overtake Courtois if he stays fit for the rest of the season. His current rate lies at 0.57.