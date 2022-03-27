Barcelona La Liga

Besiktas want to keep Miralem Pjanic in 2022

Turkish giants Besiktas are rumoured to be working on a deal to keep Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic at the club next season.

Bosnian schemer Pjanic found himself surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou last summer with the 31-year-old looking to leave Catalonia.

Pjanic was originally named on a list of players the club was looking to offload as part of their attempts to register Lionel Messi’s contract extension at the club.

However, despite some positive signs during pre-season, Pjanic opted to join Besiktas on loan for the 2021/22 season, as part of a break from Spanish football.

The agreement with Besiktas does not involve a purchase clause, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Besiktas want to open talks over a move.

Pjanic is under contract at Barcelona in 2024, but they could be open to a free transfer option, if Besiktas are willing to pay off the remainder of his contract as part of the negotiations.

 

Besiktas Miralem Pjanic

