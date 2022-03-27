Barcelona may ask club captains for further wage reductions

The financial situation at Barcelona continues to weigh heavy on the club for the coming season. Although things on the pitch have improved for the Blaugrana, that has been made possible by the signings of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Dani Alves. For the club to keep improving, they will need to find a way of making the finances match their ambitions.

The ability of the club to fit any additions into the wage limits imposed by La Liga and UEFA is limited, given the lengths the club had to go to in order to register their new signings in the summer and the winter.

In the summer, several of the team’s most senior members agreed to reduce or delay their wages for the season, which allowed the club to register Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

Despite the departures of Antoine Griezmann, Aguero and Lionel Messi, Mateu Alemany still had to restructure the contract of Samuel Umtiti and find a loan move for Philippe Coutinho in January to allow for further movement in winter.

With a view to continuing the renewal of the squad, Barcelona are considering asking Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique for more salary delays or reduced payments for the season to come, as per Marca. The club is also in the process of negotiating new deals for Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

All three agreed to help the club out last season, but may be more reluctant to do so if it is to involve serious expenditure for a marquee signing in the summer.