Aurelien Tchouameni drops PSG future hint

Real Madrid transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has dropped a major hint over a possible future move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The AS Monaco midfield star netted his first international goal for Les Bleus this weekend after heading home an added time winner against the Ivory Coast.

Tchouaméni wins it for France in the 92nd minute vs. Ivory Coast! pic.twitter.com/D6CzVlcF2a — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 25, 2022

Tchouameni’s star has continued to rise this season in Ligue 1 with the 22-year-old establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in French football.

That consistency has ensured Real Madrid have remained interested, with AS Monaco rumoured to be valuing him at around €70m, in any potential summer move away from the club.

However, despite sustained interest from Los Blancos, Tchouameni hinted in a post match interview that he would prefer a move to the French capital.

“It’s (PSG) a top-level club, with great players and big investments and many titles. I think PSG is a great team”, as per reports from Marca.

“You don’t necessarily have to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City to play for the national team.

“We have players who play for very good clubs like Wissam Ben Yedder at Sevilla and me at Monaco.

“Monaco is not an obstacle for me to continue playing with the senior team. I’m very good with Monaco.”

Tchouameni’s comments are unlikely to deter Real Madrid, but PSG may pose a more stubborn threat, if the Spanish giants secure a deal for Tchouameni’s French teammate Kylian Mbappe in the coming weeks.