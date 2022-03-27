Atletico eye Felipe replacement in Germany

Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new centre-back this summer and they are set on tempting young starlet Edmond Tapsoba.

The Burkina Faso international has been in and around the starting XI at Bayer Leverkusen since he arrived, making his debut for Die Werkself in 2020.

He had initially stood out for Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, where the report game from. A Bola assure that Tapsoba is being looked at by Cholo Simeone as an option, as carried by Mundo Deportivo. Alongside Nikola Milenkovic and David Garcia of Osasuna, Tapsoba would be a candidate to replace Felipe, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Tapsoba stands out for his speed and size, but excels with his excellent ball-playing skills. Earlier in his Bundesliga career, he was compared to Jerome Boateng.

Atleti have struggled with their current options in central defence this season. Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez have struggled for fitness through the year and neither of Felipe or Mario Hermoso have convinced so far.