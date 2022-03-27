Ansu Fati could appear in early April if recovery goes well

Ansu Fati appears to be reaching the final stages of his recovery – again.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Spanish starlet is approaching the endpoint once more, with a test scheduled for Monday to assess the health of his tendon.

If all goes well with the scan, Fati will begin training on the pitch again, individually and then gradually incorporating into the team. Fati was injured again in the Copa del Rey tie against Athletic Club, as Barcelona were defeated 3-2 in extra-time.

Against the recommendation of the club doctors, Fati decided to proceed with a conservative treatment which meant he could return this season, rather than undergo surgery again. He is on schedule to return within the eight-week timeline given for his recovery.

With Barcelona finally scoring goals again, the need to rush Ansu back from injury is no longer there and Xavi Hernandez is unlikely to take any unnecessary risks. As it is he won’t be in the squad for Barcelona’s next match against Sevilla on the third of April, but could make their Europa League trip to Germany. Barcelona face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final on the 7th of April.