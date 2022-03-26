Spain strike late to snatch 2-1 Albania win

Spain have kicked off 2022 with a last gasp 2-1 friendly win over Albania in Barcelona.

Luis Enrique’s side hosted the Eastern European nation at the RCDE Stadium as they look ahead to this summer’s UEFA Nations League games and the 2022 World Cup.

Despite eventually securing a late win in Catalonia. Enrique’s charges struggled for fluency on the night, with Ferran Torres and Pedri both superbly denied before the break.

La Roja did step it up a gear in the second 45 as substitute Yeremi Pino spotted Torres in space and the Barcelona forward lobbed the hosts in front in spectacular fashion.

However, Enrique’s side suffered a setback in the closing minutes as Myrto Uzuni forced home a leveller for Albania, before Dani Olmo smashed home Jordi Alba’s cross to win it in added time.

Spain will now take on Iceland in Coruna on March 29 in their final game of the 2021/22 season ahead of next week’s draw for the 2022 World Cup group stages in Doha.

