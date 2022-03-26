Sevilla linked with Chile hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz

La Liga side Sevilla could join the growing list of clubs interested in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz this summer.

The Chilean international has impressed for Rovers in 2021/22 with 20 league goals so far, as they battle for Premier League promotion play off spot.

However, despite his importance to the Lancashire club, his current contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

🇨🇱 @LaRoja confirm that Ben Brereton Diaz will not travel to Brazil for Thursday's World Cup Qualifier.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/FPeCxOvATO pic.twitter.com/n4hvd3aVEf — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 23, 2022

Rovers are looking to open up talks with Brereton Diaz’s representatives at the end of the season with the club still retaining a 12-month extension option on the 22-year-old at Ewood Park.

According to reports from Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla have been monitoring him since October, and could rival up to five Premier League clubs for him in the coming months.

The main obstacle to a deal is Sevilla’s financial ceiling of €15m in a possible bidding war with English sides all prepared to pay €20m+.

