Robert Sanchez leaves Spain camp after positive Covid-19 test

Spain have confirmed Brighton star Robert Sanchez has left the squad camp after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sanchez was called up by La Roja boss Luis Enrique for this week’s friendly ties against Albania and Iceland.

The 24-year-old was tipped to pick up his second senior cap under Enrique but he will now return to England.

ℹ️ OFICIAL | El guardameta Robert Sánchez abandona la concentración de la @SeFutbol. En las próximas horas, se incorporará al grupo Arnau Tenas, portero de la @SeFutbol Sub-21. 🔗 https://t.co/wMv9FArGF9#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/iR1XhiGmVq — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 26, 2022

Enrique opted to hand a debut to Brentford star David Raya – in Sanchez’s absence – with Barcelona back up stopper Arnau Tenas called up from the U21 squad as a replacement.

First choice keeper Unai Simon was rested for Spain’s – at the RCDE Stadium with the Athletic Club man expected to feature against Iceland in Coruna in midweek.

Sanchez’s misfortune could see him slide down the pecking order in Enrique’s plans as Raya steps up as Simon’s new understudy in 2022.

La Roja face four games in 10 days in June, as part of a compacted version of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, with two additional fixtures scheduled for September, in Group A2.