Pique not considering retirement at the end of the season

Gerard Pique was in fine form at the Santiago Bernabeu the last time Barcelona took to the pitch, as he strolled through the match, martialling Barcelona’s backline.

It’s a hobby he plans to continue for some time yet. Pique reached another milestone in Blaugrana against Osasuna two weeks ago, playing his 600th match for Barcelona.

Speaking to BarcaTV+ as part of a documentary on his time at Barcelona, Pique was emotional about his spell at the club and enthusiastic about continuing.

“This journey has been a dream for me, I hope to be able to extend it as long as I have the strength to do so. We hope that the trajectory we are on does not stop, that it continues for a while longer.”

On the milestone itself, Pique was aware of what a privileged career he’s had.

“It’s an important number. It makes you feel that you’re getting old, but it’s been a dream of a career.”

As noted by Diario AS, Pique is the fifth Barcelona player to reach such a feat. All of those ahead of him have been teammates too, trailing behind Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and his current manager, Xavi Hernandez.

