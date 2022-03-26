Marcelino waiting in the wings should Luis Enrique leave Spain job

With Luis Enrique Martinez so far refusing to sign a contract renewal as Spanish national team manager, the RFEF are understandably weighing up their options should he leave.

The priority of the federation is to renew Luis Enrique in order to continue his good work after the 2022 World Cup, but so far the Asturian has delayed signing anything. In his press conference ahead of Spain’s friendly with Albania, Luis Enrique took the press on with typically sharp humour when asked about the matter.

Yet his relaxed attitude doesn’t solve any problems for Luis Rubiales, President of the RFEF. Should Luis Enrique decide to walk, Marcelino Garcia Toral would be top of his list of replacements according to Anton Meana of Cadena SER.

The current Athletic Club boss has largely been perceived to have done well with Los Leones and has been one of the most successful managers in La Liga in the past decade. Yet with elections on the horizon in Bilbao, a change of regime could affect his job security, as pointed out by Diario AS.