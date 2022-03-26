Leipzig don’t want Ilaix Moriba back at the end of the season

According to German newspaper BILD, RB Leipzig are reluctant to have loanee Ilaix Moriba return to the club this summer.

Diario AS picked up the story in Spain, reporting that Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco was not keen on having Moriba back as he considers the player immature. Tedesco arrived at the club in December and promptly send Ilaix out on loan to Valencia after being displeased with the midfielder. That being said, previous manager Jesse Marsch used Ilaix sparingly too.

Ilaix moved to RB Leipzig for €15m in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona. He had burst onto the scene in the second half of the 2020/21 season under Ronald Koeman, but a long contract dispute with Barcelona led to him being sold to Leipzig before his contract expired.

Since arriving in Valencia, Jose Bordalas has used him frequently and trusted the 19-year-old to start in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Athletic Club. The regrets around his signing in Leipzig could benefit Valencia, as Leipzig may consider a quick sale for Moriba.