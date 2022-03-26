Laporta says Sergi Roberto renewal is in the hands of his agents

Barcelona are, to an extent, basking in the glory of their resurgence during this international break. The recovery of a joie de vivre at Camp Nou has been a long-time coming and almost all of the squad are benefitting from it.

One player who remains detached from everything that has been happening under Xavi is Sergi Roberto. Through no fault of his own, Roberto has been recovering from an operation and has been unable to play since November.

Roberto is out of contract this summer and with the team performing so well without him, doubts are being raised about whether he will stay at the club. Previously he had been linked with Atletico Madrid.

Asked about the matter in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, President Joan Laporta said that that the ball was in Roberto’s court.

“At the moment it’s in the hands of the agents. Sergi Roberto is a player we have a lot of appreciation for, I personally do. He’s given a lot of years of glory and a lot of football to Barca, now he is recovering from an injury and his contract is expiring.”

“At one point he was offered a renewal, I even intervened to ensure that the deal was in the interest of both parties and they didn’t want to sign that deal.”

Laporta left the door open to a renewal however, going to great lengths to communicate how much he valued the La Masia graduate.

“We will see, because he is a player we have to consider differently and show some deference for because he formed part of a glorious era in the history of Barcelona.”

“This will be a point of focus when we speak with him and ensure that things are clear for both parties.”