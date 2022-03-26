Laporta says Barcelona have no indication Dembele wants to stay

Perhaps the biggest nagging doubt surrounding Barcelona at the moment is the future of Ousmane Dembele.

Optimism has taken hold of Can Barca of late, as a result of the free-flowing football that Xavi Hernandez has managed to implement. The culmination of which was a 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

One issue Xavi has been stubborn on since the start is how much he values the contributions of Dembele. Even when negotiations broke down between Dembele and the club, Xavi held firm on his position. Despite the club publicly asking the Frenchman to find another club at the end of the transfer market, Xavi went on to play him – the rewards of which were reaped at the Bernabeu.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in a long-form interview with the Catalan daily, Laporta was unable to provide any update on that matter.

“Dembele is a stupendous lad, charming, for us he has never created any issues since we’ve been in charge.”

“We made him an offer that expired on the 20th of December last year. He decided not to take that offer. Now Xavi is saying he counts on him because he is a player that makes the difference.”

“Renewing him? Well, the option he had has expired and now we are working out the salary levels for next season and we have to fit everyone else into that too. Those levels must be maintained for the sustainability and balance of the club and the squad.”

Asked if Barcelona might make him another offer, Laporta had this to say.

“At the moment, we have no indication that he wants to stay. I don’t know if Dembele’s agent got in contact but in theory no, because I would know about it.”

“At the end of the season I reckon there will be conversations of some sort but it will have to be within the limits that we have established.”

Recently both Lilian Thuram and Jordi Alba have spoken in favour of his renewal. One thing is for sure, Xavi will find a way to keep him if he can. Laporta doesn’t sound so sure there is one.