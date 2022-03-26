Joselu to leave Alaves for free in summer

Top-goalscorer Joselu Mato will be leaving Alaves this summer on a free transfer with his contract expiring.

Last summer Joselu was the subject of much speculation, when Sevilla came in for the striker. They were frustrated by Alaves, who demanded he leave for no less than his €15m release clause.

Joselu himself was frustrated with the failure of the move, as Sevilla decided to pursue Rafa Mir instead. Manager at the time Javi Calleja convinced Joselu to put all his efforts into Alaves for the season, which has resulted in 12 La Liga goals so far – over half the total Alaves have for the season.

According to Sandra Romero of Estadio Deportivo, Joselu has already resolved his future this season. Espanyol are the team which has agreed to his significant demands, beating Celta Vigo, Valencia and Villarreal to his signature. Renowned as one of the best finishers in the league, signing the frontman would be a further show of ambition from the Catalans.