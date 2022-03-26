Jordi Alba confident of ‘spectacular’ atmosphere in Spain friendly games

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba believes the Spain fans will create a fantastic atmosphere for their upcoming friendly games.

With La Roja already securing their place at the 2022 World Cup, Luis Enrique is using the window to assess his squad.

Alba is the most experienced player in Enrique’s squad for this double header against Albania at the RCDE Stadium and Iceland in Coruna.

In the absence of La Blaugrana teammate Sergio Busquets, Alba will captain Spain, and he is delighted to be leading out the team in his native Catalonia.

“I’m expecting a spectacular atmosphere, as always”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m going to enjoy myself, with my people, because there’s a great desire to see Spain here in Barcelona.

“I’m so glad the national team will be here.”

Alba could face a battle to retain his starting place under Enrique in the coming months with just two starts for the national team this season.

Enrique has opted for four different left backs in 2021/22 and he could rotate again in their summer fixtures.

La Roja face four games in 10 days in June, as part of a compacted version of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, with two additional fixtures in September, in Group A2.