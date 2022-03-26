Hazard may finish the season playing less than 50% of Madrid matches again

According to Marca, Eden Hazard has spent 529 days out with injury, as a consequence of 14 different injuries.

Currently entering the final stretch of his third season with Real Madrid, Hazard is yet to make a definitive impact at Los Blancos. A large part of this is down to injuries – the length of time he has spent dealing with them is eye-watering for Real Madrid fans.

In the previous two seasons, Hazard barely managed to cross the 20-game barrier and may finish on 22 games this year, after it was announced that he would be undergoing surgery to remove a metal plate from his calf.

Having only played 43% and 40% of Madrid’s matches in previous campaigns, this could leave him playing less than half of their matches again. Currently, the former Chelsea man has participated in just over half of their matches (52%).

Up to this point Hazard had maintained his fitness better than at any point previously, only missing 26 days with two injuries this season. Alas, even when then Belgian has been fit, he hasn’t shown manager Carlo Ancelotti enough to warrant more game time.