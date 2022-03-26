Gareth Bale’s agent wades into controversy over press treatment

As much as Gareth Bale has had a strained relationship with Real Madrid, the same could be said of his agent Jonathan Barnett. Bale’s representative has rarely been one to hold his tongue on matter pertaining to his client and with controversy surrounding Bale again, Barnett entered the fray once more.

After Bale was criticised heavily in a Marca editorial calling the Welshman a parasite, the article went viral. Bale then went on to score for Wales twice in a 2-1 win over Austria on Thursday. The player himself released a heavily critical statement regarding the article.

His agent Barnett chimed in, with Diario AS citing a quotes from the Telegraph.

“If they put the player [Bale] in the team and integrated him more, they would have a great player, but we will live with it and move on.”

Barnett also hinted that Bale’s future was uncertain, taking into account his contract is up at the end of the season.

“Gareth has no idea what will happen in the summer, it all depends on Wales. We haven’t spoken with anyone yet, we will make a decision at some point in June. He is one of the best British players of all time and the best Welshman in history.”

Wales are through to the final of the World Cup qualification playoffs, but are awaiting the resolution of the other semi-final. Scotland were due to play Ukraine, but that match has been postponed in light of Russia’s invasion of the latter.