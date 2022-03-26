Frenkie de Jong radiates positivity in national team interview

At times in the Barcelona experience, it has felt as if it might all go terribly wrong for Frenkie de Jong.

The talented Dutch midfielder arrived for a €70m fee in 2019 and for the majority of his Barcelona career has failed to exhibit that talent. Going on a sensational run of form towards the end of the 2020/21 season, this relieved some of the criticism that was beginning to build.

That negativity returned at the start of this season as de Jong failed to assert himself again. Following good form from Nico Gonzalez and Gavi, some wondered if Barcelona may consider selling de Jong.

In recent months however, as Xavi’s revolution has taken effect, de Jong has shown his prodigious ability once more and put in an excellent showing in El Clasico.

That was reflected in his words, as he answered questions from the Dutch press during the international break.

“At Barca, we are playing very well. It’s going well for me and feel good at the club too. I can’t say anything negative about it. I arrived here with a lot of confidence.”

“We started playing better as a team and as a result, I also started to play better.”

The quotes were carried by Mundo Deportivo, where de Jong also noted the impact of Barcelona’s winter signings.

“The new players add quality. Additionally, we have more options than in previous months, which makes it easier for me too. Now we have a lot of confidence and our play is improving.”

Certainly it seems de Jong has found is groove of late under Xavi, despite an initial dissatisfaction with the sacking of Ronald Koeman.