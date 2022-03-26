Florentino Perez tried to hire former Barcelona CEO for Superleague

As the Superleague continues in its state of Schrodinger’s competition, Florentino Perez is forging ahead in his efforts to relaunch the idea.

The latest move to do so was offering the CEO position within the Superleague structure to a former Barcelona employee. Ferran Reverter, who was until February CEO of the Blaugrana, was contacted by Perez regarding the role according to RAC1.

Reverter turned the role down and has decided to lead a renewable energy business instead, as was his plan before the call from the Real Madrid President.

The former Media Markt CEO resigned from his post at Camp Nou in February, stating personal reasons and wanting to spend more time as part of his family. As picked up by Mundo Deportivo, RAC1 had reported that this due to disagreements over the management of the club with President Joan Laporta. Chief among them was the Spotify sponsorship deal, which Reverter supposedly disagreed with.