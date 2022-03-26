Everyone wanted to be Messi and Ronaldo, now they want to be Alexia – Tvboy

Football-based murals have certainly taken off in recent years, with many cities dedicating large facades to their favourite sons. And now daughters.

Famous graffiti artist Tvboy, Italian by birth, has gained significant attention for some of their work around Barcelona. Previous murals have included Diego Maradona and a particularly controversial one of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi kissing.

“That’s when everything exploded,” said the artist.

“Through it I wanted to transmit the necessity for dialogue between people but it was also a message of support for the LGBT community.”

The latest in their collection is a mural of Barcelona Femeni captain Alexia Putellas. The mural depicts the Ballon D’Or winner wearing a superman-style outfit, with an A for Alexia. Behind her is written ‘Follow your dreams’.

Alexia Putellas en un mural de Gràcia en Barcelona. La importancia de tener referentes femeninos en el deporte. pic.twitter.com/BwIBUaA2GT — Gabo Loaiza (@gaboloaizaperez) March 18, 2022

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Tvboy explained their thinking behind the mural, which is located in the aesthetic Gracia neighbourhood.

“I had been thinking of painting her for a while. Before, everyone wanted to be Messi and now they all want to be Alexia.”

“What I want to ask from the younger generations is that they fight for their dreams. Alexia, the superheroine of football, was a girl who fought against everyone who didn’t believe in her and won.”

According to the article, Putellas was very grateful for the mural, which was communicated to the artist through their manager. Messi, Maradona, Cristiano and Alexia – not bad company.