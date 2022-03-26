David Beckham seeks to reunite Barcelona treble team in Miami

English former footballer turned businessman David Beckham is taking steps to ensure his latest big venture makes a big splash on the American sporting scene.

Having created the Major League Soccer Franchise Inter Miami four years ago, Beckham is looking to transform them into the most attractive club side in the United States of America.

His method of doing so centres around bringing the biggest star of the 21st century to the club – and several of the most successful footballers ever.

The headline name is Lionel Messi. After a disappointing season with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine will be looking to recuperate his best form before the 2022 World Cup in November.

Similarly, Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez is not enjoying the game time he desires at Atletico Madrid, but will want to arrive in Qatar in good shape.

Other names being sounded out are Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, both of whom remain in Barcelona. If Beckham did manage to attract all of his targets, he would be able to play a significant contingent of the Barcelona starting line-up in the 2015 Champions League final.

Taking into account that Alba and Busquets are also on course to make it to the World Cup as part of the Spain squad, Beckham’s plan is to sign them all for the 2023/24 season according to Marca. Currently Inter Miami have a World Cup winner and a finalist on their books, in Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain.