Cesar Azpilicueta undecided on Barcelona switch

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly torn over remaining at Stamford Bridge or joining Barcelona this summer.

The Spanish international is out of contract with the Premier League giants at the end of 2021/22 with no progress on an extension.

Chelsea’s current UK Government imposed sanctions mean they are unable to sign players or offer contracts to existing players.

Unless the sanctions are amended, Azpilicueta is expected to leave after 10 seasons in West London, despite his insistence on waiting until June to decide.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Azpilicueta is open to accepting a 12-month extension from the Blues, but he is also tempted by at two-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Azpilicueta has remained loyal to Chelsea in the last decade, and that is playing a major role in his motivation to stay, but the offer of a new challenge in Spain has given him a major call to make.

