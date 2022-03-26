Benfica and Sporting Lisbon eye Trincao loan in 2022

Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao could be loaned out again for the 2022/23 season with Portuguese pair Benfica and Sporting Lisbon both considering offers for him.

Trincao arrived at the Camp Nou from Braga at the start of last season after netting eight league goals with the Primeira Liga side.

However, after struggling to nail down a regular first team place in Catalonia in 2020, he joined Premier League club Wolves on a season long loan last summer.

Wolves are unlikely to activate their £25m purchase option on the 22-year-old, after only showing flashes of promise at Molineux this season, and Barcelona are undecided on whether to keep him.

According to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, the two Lisbon giants are interested in a 12-month loan deal for 2022/23.

However, La Blaugana could push for a mandatory purchase option to be included in the agreement, if the club decides against retaining him as a long term option.