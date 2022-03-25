Sources close to Barcelona pour cold water on rumours linking them with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future isn’t clear.

It had been assumed that the Frenchman was going to join Real Madrid when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer but L’Equipe have revealed Barcelona are in the race.

Sources close to Mundo Deportivo, however, have assured that Barcelona haven’t made any contact with Mbappe.

Their priority is Erling Haaland, who’s also expected to leave Borussia Dortmund when his informal release clause is triggered.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is also of interest to Barcelona as he’s about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Barcelona’s suspicion, therefore, is that PSG have planted rumours of their interest as part of their war with Madrid.

There’s bad blood between the two and it wasn’t helped by the nature of their Champions League tie this month; Madrid came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and knock PSG out of Europe.

That result seemed to make certain Mbappe’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu, although L’Equipe have set the cat among the pigeons with their report on Thursday.

Time will tell if it’s genuine.