Real Madrid want Vinicius Junior back in Spain ASAP after picking up suspension with Brazil

Vinicius Junior scored his first goal for Brazil last night at the Maracana as the Selecao beat Chile 4-0.

The Real Madrid forward started as part of a front three alongside Neymar Junior and Antony, although the booking he picked up in the 71st minute has ruled him out of their next game.

That’s according to Diario AS, who note that his inability to play against Bolivia on Tuesday is bad news for Vinicius but good news for Madrid; it means he’ll be able to rest.

Madrid want Vinicius back in Spain before Casemiro, Rodrygo Goes or Eder Militao, who are eligible to play Brazil’s next game.

Los Blancos want Vinicius to rest up ahead of their clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, something they’ve done before with Militao when he picked up a suspension playing for Brazil.

It’s a straightforward international break for Madrid; Roberto Martinez has left out Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard from his Belgian squad and just eleven Madrid players are on duty.