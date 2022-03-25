Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale launches stinging rebuke at Marca for labelling him a parasite

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has launched a stinging rebuke to Marca and the Spanish media after they labelled him a parasite in Thursday morning’s edition.

Marca were unhappy that Bale was seen training with the Welsh national team days after labelling himself unavailable for selection for Madrid’s clash with great rivals Barcelona.

Madrid lost that game 4-0 while Bale shone on Thursday night for his country, scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Austria to send Wales through to the next round of World Cup Qualifying.

Bale showed his anger at the report in his post-match interview and has released an extensive statement on Twitter today, labelling Marca’s piece slanderous, derogatory and speculative.

He openly asked who’s holding journalists and news outlets accountable for their callous and relentless attitude and asked for the media and the public to have more respect for athletes.

Bale has won all there is to win at the Santiago Bernabeu but the final years of his time in Spain have been bitter indeed. He’s hardly played any club football this season.