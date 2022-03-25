There may have been a twist in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract this summer, and Real Madrid are hoping to close a deal to land him on a free transfer.

Los Blancos had a number of offers rejected for the striker last summer, and they are now determined to land him for nothing.

But according to L’Equipe, fierce rivals Barcelona are not to be ruled out having reportedly entered the race to land the Frenchman.

The report claims Barca have expressed an interest and that they have become a surprise contender.

Ultimately, though, it will come down to what Mbappe decides, with the Frenchman having his future in his own hands.

Los Blancos will take some comfort in the fact he followed the club as a youngster, putting them ahead of Barcelona when it comes to likely destinations.