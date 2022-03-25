Paris Saint-Germain still trying to renew Kylian Mbappe amid Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

Paris Saint-Germain are still determined to renew Kylian Mbappe’s contract at the Parc des Princes according to Hadrien Grenier.

Mbappe’s current deal expires in the summer and while it had been widely expected he’d join Real Madrid when it does Barcelona have now entered the race as well.

Mbappe is considered to be one of the best players in European football and, at the age of just 23, has years left at the top.

Madrid have long been in pursuit of the French marksman and believe he’s the man to lead the club into a new era.

Barcelona’s interest is much more recent. They had been intent on trying to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund but are said to smell an opportunity with Mbappe.

The balance of power in Spain has been in Madrid’s favour for these last few years but Barcelona’s 4-0 Clasico victory last weekend has been painted as a symbolic victory by many.