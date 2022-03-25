Luis Suarez, Ronald Araujo and La Liga’s other Uruguayan stars are headed for the World Cup.

La Liga currently has 10 stars away with Uruguay during the international break, with Jose Maria Gimenez, Araujo, Damian Duarez, Mathias Olivera, Martin Caceres, Leandro Cabrera, Fede Valverde, Facundo Pellistri, Suarez and Maxi Gomez all on duty.

And all of those players have played some part of another in helping Uruguay secure qualification for this winter’s World Cup, in Qatar.

On Thursday night, Uruguay defeated Peru 1-0 thanks to Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s 42nd minute winner.

That secured fourth place in the CONMEBOL qualifying group for Uruguay, and in turn, secured automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

It was a night to remember in Montevideo, and Uruguay, and indeed their La Liga stars, can look forward to a trip to Qatar in November.

That includes Atletico Madrid star Suarez, who will have one more World Cup with his country.