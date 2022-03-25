Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is interested in potentially joining Barcelona

Barcelona are studying their alternatives to Erling Haaland and one of the names that have come to the table is Mohamed Salah.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who assert that the Liverpool forward is exactly the kind of profile Barcelona want in the attack.

The 29-year-old is one of the finest footballers in the game and can play both on the right wing and as a false nine.

Salah is still unsure about his future.

His contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023, making his next deal the most important of his career.

Salah has an offer on the table from Liverpool but is interested to see what Barcelona could offer him. That offer will come once Haaland’s future is finally decided.

Salah’s numbers speak for themselves. He’s contributed 153 goals and 57 assists in five seasons at Liverpool in 239 games.

His arrival would also indicate that Ousmane Dembele is probably not going to renew his contract at Camp Nou given they both play out on the right wing.