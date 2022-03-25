Leeds United unimpressed by Barcelona’s €35m offer for Raphinha

Leeds United have communicated to Barcelona that they won’t accept the €35m offer they have made for Raphinha.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who assert that Leeds have told the Blaugrana that the Brazilian’s release clause is €75m.

Barcelona haven’t lost enthusiasm, however.

They’re still confident that they can pry the 25-year-old winger from the Premier League club for a reasonable fee.

Raphinha’s current deal at Elland Road is set to run until 2024 and Barcelona aren’t the only big club circling him.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also in the frame, although it’s understood that Raphinha’s first-choice is Barcelona.

The Brazilian is attracted by the project that Xavi Hernandez is developing at Camp Nou and wants to play an important role in it.

He’s told his agent Deco he wants Barcelona and only Barcelona.

Raphinha joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 from Rennes.

He’s made 27 Premier League appearances for them this season and has contributed nine goals and three assists.