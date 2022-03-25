La Roja present four-month-old dog Musa as their new mascot

La Roja have a new mascot.

That would be Musa, a four-month-old dog who was presented at the RCDE Stadium during the presentation ceremony of Arteo’s sponsorship agreement with the RFEF as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish national team are playing two fixtures this week.

They face Albania on Saturday evening at the RCDE Stadium before locking horns with Iceland in Galicia on Tuesday night.

Luis Enrique has spoken about how important it is for his players to take the games seriously even though they’re just friendlies.

Spain have already secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will fancy their chances of going deep and maybe even winning the competition outright.

Spain last won it in South Africa back in 2010, of course, but have proven themselves a fine team in their own right.

They made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to eventual winners Italy before making it to the final of the Nations League only to lose to reigning world champions France.